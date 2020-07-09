More than a thousand jobs losses predicted as fast food giant announces some eateries to close

A fast food giant with restaurants in Dundee has warned it is likely to close stores and make hundreds of staff redundant.

Burger King’s chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said the economic damage stemming from the crisis could ultimately force the company to permanently close up to 10% of its stores.

The burger chain operates from two locations in Dundee – the Wellgate Shopping Centre and Kingsway West Retail Park. It also has a location at Kinross Services off the A977.

The Kingsway Retail Park and Kinross sites have been operating a drive through service that has attracted large queues while the Wellgate has remained fully closed.

Only about 370 of the restaurant chain’s 530 UK stores have reopened since the nation went into lockdown.

Closing 10% of the chain’s UK shops would mean around 1,600 job losses.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday unveiled a £30 billion support package to help boost the nation’s economic recovery, which included plans to subsidise restaurant bills throughout August to encourage people to dine out.