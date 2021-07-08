More than 80 homes planned for former Wellburn House care home

Plans for a new housing development at the site of a former Dundee care home have been revealed.

Barratt Homes held an online public consultation for the Wellburn House site on Liff Road, on Wednesday.

At the event, the housing developers revealed plans for the site, which would include demolishing the old care home building.

Wellburn House on Liff Road had been providing care to the elderly of Dundee for more than 150 years.

The site originally contained a Georgian residential villa with walled gardens.

It was converted in the early 1800s to a Roman Catholic manse and chapel, before the site was extended throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries.

In its lifetime it has served as a chapel, seminary, college, convent and eventually became a care facility, run by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

However, it was closed in May 2017 when a 94-year-old man plunged to his death from a second floor window.

It was shut down just a few days after the tragedy and never reopened, as the building was classes as no longer being fit for purpose.

Housing redevelopment

Barratt Homes now plan to build 83 new homes on the area, which will be a mix of three and four-bedrooms.

As part of the public consultation, plans showed the developers planned to demolish existing buildings on the site, including the Manse House, Chapel and out buildings.

The cemetery on the west side of the grounds would be retained.

Barratt Homes have asked for local views on the development to be submitted by July 28. The developers will formally submit a planning application to Dundee City Council in the following months.

David Palmer, managing director of Barratt Developments North Scotland: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to present our initial thoughts for this project and to receive feedback from the local community.

“Whilst the consultation is being done remotely due to current restrictions we hope that members of the community will find the event of interest and we have our project team on-hand to respond to questions raised.

“Thereafter we look forward to bringing forward our detailed proposals and submitting our planning application for the provision of much needed family housing on this derelict site.”