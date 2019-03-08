More than 75% of former McGill apprentices left unemployed find new roles

More than three quarters of former McGill apprentices left unemployed after the company collapsed have already found new roles.

Out of 73 young apprentices, 57 have been able to resume their training one month on from the McGill collapse, according to Scottish minister for business, fair work and skills Jamie Hepburn.

McGill trainees had been supported into work by schemes such as the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers Federation (SNIPEF) and Piper Training.

Mr Hepburn added Scottish Enterprise has been discussing the buy-out of what remains of McGill with preferred bidder Catalus Energy Investments.

Of the 42 modern apprentices (MAs) employed through SECTT, 37 have secured new employment, while eight of the 13 recruited by SNIPEF have found new work.

Five of the 11 MAs recruited to McGill through Piper Training have found new work, while all five placed via the Construction Industry Training Board have been redeployed.

Two other modern apprentices placed through Edinburgh College and Pentland Assessment Centres are in new positions.

Those who are yet to secure new employment are being supported by their training teams.

About 250 workers had attended an emergency jobs fair convened by redundancy initiative Pace, in the wake of the McGill collapse.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “It is vitally important that apprentices who were affected by the McGill administration are able to complete their apprenticeships and secure continued employment.

“While there is still some work ongoing to ensure that the remaining apprentices find new jobs, I’m encouraged by the progress that has been made so far in identifying new opportunities for the vast majority of those affected.”

Work to salvage what is left of McGill is ongoing, with further discussions between administrators KPMG and Scottish Enterprise set to take place this week.

The family-run construction contractor collapsed in February after plunging into administration.

Almost 400 jobs were lost, the majority of which were in Dundee.

Catalus Energy Investments Ltd is owned by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling, whose Carling Property Group is the largest private landlord company in Scotland.