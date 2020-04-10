More than 700 cases of Covid-19 in Tayside, as first Scottish prisoner dies from coronavirus

There are now more than 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tayside, new figures have revealed.

The Scottish Government reported 712 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region, up from 667 yesterday – an increase of 45.

There are also 112 patients in hospital with confirmed and suspected symptoms, eight of whom are in intensive care (ICU).

In Fife, 333 confirmed cases have been reported, up from 288 yesterday, which is also a rise of 45 people, with a further 131 suspected cases in hospital, including nine in ICU.

Sadly, 495 people have now died from the virus in Scotland, as total cases of Covid-19 reached 5,275, up 318 on yesterday.

Among those is John Angus, the first person in a Scottish prison to die from the illness.

The 66-year-old, who has convictions for a number of serious offences including abduction and indecent assault, died after taking unwell in HMP Edinburgh, the Scottish Prison Service confirmed this afternoon.

Asked about the death of the prisoner, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declined to comment specifically, saying that a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) would take place.

She did, however say the death of any prisoner in prison “is always one that is a matter of great regret”.

Emergency legislation to tackle coronavirus, passed by MSPs last week, allowed for the release of some prisoners, excluding those who had committed serious crimes such as sexual or terror offences.

Ms Sturgeon warned the coronavirus outbreak may “spread out of control” if strict lockdown measures are ignored over the Easter weekend.

The first minster said some Scots could be tempted to flout the rules as the country enters its third week of social distancing but warned even “one little slip” could bear enormous risks to the public as she urged the public to stay home until the lockdown is lifted.

“None of us, including me, want these restrictions to be in place for a single moment longer than they need to be but we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent against this virus and end these measures prematurely,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“If we did that, we would risk undoing all of the work we’ve put in so far and we would risk seeing the virus spread out of control, potentially very quickly, and we know that would cost more lives.

“So all of us most continue to comply with the rules because that gives us our best chance of slowing the spread of the virus, protecting our National Health Service and, of course, saving lives”.

The first minister admitted she worries about the public “tiring” of the lockdown and is aware people “find it more difficult to comply with these rules with every day that passes”.

She stressed the restrictions will not remain in place “for a minute longer than is necessary” but said it remains the view of health professionals that right now they are both necessary and vital.

“This virus hasn’t gone away – as we see from the figures – and if we stop these measures prematurely, this virus will start to spread out of control very quickly,” she said.

“That will very quickly overpower our National Health Service and will very quickly see numbers of people who lose their lives to this virus rise even beyond the horrible numbers that I have to stand here and report every day.

“That is why we need to stick with this.”

Meanwhile, Police Scotland has handed out more than 500 fines to people who have flouted lockdown rules, the Chief Constable has said.

However, Iain Livingstone said he did not expect his officers to patrol supermarket aisles to ensure that only essential goods were being purchased, as some forces in England have reportedly done.

In some cases police have been called in to break up house parties after groups of people refused to return home, he said.

He thanked people who are following the guidance “during an acute medical emergency”, adding that his officers would “explain legal instructions, encourage compliance and when needed enforce the law”.

