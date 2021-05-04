Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
More than 5,000 bookings in two weeks for Cherrybank Inn as former St Johnstone player unveils its new look

By Brian Stormont
May 4, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: May 4, 2021, 10:02 am
As hospitality venues begin to slowly reopen, Perth’s Cherrybank Inn has certainly caught customers’ eyes.

The popular Fair City venue now has a beautiful balcony and beer garden which thousands of customers have visited to enjoy food and refreshment.

Former St Johnstone player Scott Findlay is the man at the helm of the Cherrybank Inn which has seen a gradual progression since he took over the reins almost eight years ago.

