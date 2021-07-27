More than 4,000 people flock to St Andrews ‘love letter to Italy’ restaurant in first two months

Since the end of May, thousands of hungry diners have walked through the doors of Lupo’s restaurant on the town’s North Street.

If you frequently dine out in St Andrews, you may be familiar with a restaurant called The Rav, which was founded in 2019.

Fast forward to May 2021, the owners have now opened a second restaurant further down North Street called Lupo’s, which has experienced a wealth of popularity throughout its opening weeks.

Alex Kirkbride, the owner of both venues had the idea that he wanted to create a restaurant concept that was a “love letter to Italy”.

He said: “In the kitchen we’ve got four Italian chefs – Antonio, Jason, Maria and Santo – and our head chef is half Italian, half Scottish. Two of them are from southern Italy and a couple from more central Italy.

“What we’ve done is taken our natural love for Italian culture and design and show a side of Italy that’s not typically seen in a lot of Italian restaurants here.

“We’ve taken the colourful, bombastic side of it, with Italy’s natural beauty and then worked with our chefs to try and create a rustic, Vittoria-style menu.”

Lockdown transformation project

Taking on the project before the second lockdown in December 2020, Alex and his team set about transforming the former St Andrews Brewing Company premises into the popular eatery.

“It was actually a bit of a troubled building,” Alex added.

“It has gone through many different owners. We bought it off them during the second lockdown and I think people thought we were a bit crazy doing it then, but we always had confidence that normality would come back. We poured everything we had made from our sister restaurant, The Rav, into transforming Lupo’s.

“The hardest part was getting the building equipment and materials because of Covid’s impact on the supply chain.

“Trying to get furniture and tiles was crazy. My wife ended up painting the walls of the restaurant herself because it was impossible to get decorators.

“Then we managed to open Lupo’s pretty much the week indoor dining was allowed again.”

Since opening, more than 4,000 diners have flocked to the restaurant which has been proving popular with locals and tourists alike.

“It’s been pretty much busy ever since we opened,” Alex continued.

“We’re seating around 80-120 guests a night, from Wednesday to Sunday. We can take up to 80 guests at once and between May 28 and July 23 we’d had 4,418 diners.

“The feedback from customers has been good. We do our bookings through an online platform and through there we’ve had about 120 reviews received, and about 90 of them are four or five stars.

“It is a little bit different, our style of Italian food, at times than I think people are used to so we’re working with the guests to explain what the influences are and so on.”

The wolf mural

The concept of the restaurant doesn’t stop with the food, as an unmissable wolf mural takes centre stage on one of the walls in the centre of the room.

“A ‘rav’ means fox in Swedish, which is the concept of our other restaurant, and ‘lupo’ means wolf in Italian. The wolf is an indigenous animal to Italy and it lives in the Alps and I think might be an endangered species now,” Alex says.

“We love mythical stories and, with Italy, the idea of Rome was founded on the story of Romulus and Remus and the wolf who looked after them and brought them to life. So when we were setting up the restaurant, we wanted to find something that symbolised Italy and that had a lot of heritage to it.

“We also wanted something we could be playful with and the wolf concept seemed to fit in that respect.

“In terms of the wolf mural, it was actually created by an artist who works with Damien Hirst. Damien had a huge exhibition planned in Asia we believe, which was so big he employed a large team of people to help him with it. Since the exhibition was cancelled due to Covid, this meant that this particular artist was made unemployed.

“We therefore had the privilege of working with him on this during lockdown and he created the stunning wolf mural.”

For more information or to book, visit thelupo.co.uk

