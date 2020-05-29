More than 4,000 items handed in for foodbanks at Dundee shopping centre

More than 4,000 items of food and hygiene products have been donated by generous residents at a Dundee shopping centre.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Wellgate Shopping Centre has been collecting food donations inside its essential stores that have stayed open throughout the pandemic.

Donation stations were set up in the centre’s Home Bargains, Iceland, Poundland and Superdrug and will be handed over to the Trussell Trust to support local foodbanks.

The campaign was led by centre manager Morag Dennis, who was concerned about foodbank supplies running low during the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: “I’m overwhelmed at the generosity of the residents of this great city.

“It’s amazing that, despite the difficulties everyone is facing at the moment, people still have room in their hearts to help those less fortunate.”

She added: “Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week which this year focused on kindness, and it’s a wonderful tribute to the city that the people of Dundee have been so kind.”

All the donations will now be handed over to the trust and distributed to the city’s foodbanks.

The Trussell Trust runs foodbanks on Dunsinane Avenue and in Stobswell, Menzieshill, Whitfield and St Mary’s.