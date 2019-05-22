More than 40 exhibitors lined up for Dundee’s first-ever art fair

Dundee is gearing up for its first art fair.

The event will run at the Caird Hall from Friday to Sunday and has more than 40 exhibitors lined up.

The aim is to make art accessible to all and there will be art on sale worth between £50 and £3,000.

Those attending will also be able to meet the artists behind the creations.

There will be many forms of art on display from paintings, to glassware, furniture and sculptures.

Artists from all over will have their work on display and it is hoped that more than 10,000 visitors will attend the fair.

The event is child-friendly and there will be a kids’ corner for youngsters to take part in an art activity.

Mark Gask, one of the organisers, who owns Gallery i in Aberdeenshire, said: “The fair has been well received and there seems to be a real buzz about it.

“Exhibitors are looking forward to it and we’re excited to have some high-profile names, such as Iona Leishman and Chris Rivers, as well as many newer artists.

“It’s great to encourage new artists and to help build their confidence.

“It’s a great opportunity for artists, not only to sell their work, but to get feedback on it and to meet other artists at the same time.

“Dundee is a great spot for an art fair. We’ve felt for many years that this was something the city was missing, so we’re excited to be organising the first one and looking forward to the weekend.”

The VIP preview evening starts at 6pm on Friday.

Advance tickets are available for £12, or £13 on the door, and include a weekend pass.

Advance weekend tickets are £5 or £6 on the door and are available from Dundee Box Office and Eventbrite. Entry is free for under 16s though they must be accompanied by an adult.

The art fair is sponsored by Hotel Indigo, CASS Art Glasgow, Larson Juhl, Air Sea Packing and Gallery i.

For more information on the fair, visit thedundeeartfair.co.uk.