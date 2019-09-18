More than £300k raised in second Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail auction

More than £300,000 has been raised for the Archie Foundation thanks to fans of Scotland’s favourite schoolboy, Oor Wullie.

Fifty statues went under the hammer at an auction in Thainstone last night, raising an incredible £316,600 was raised at the event.

The Oor Wullies up for grabs last night had been based in Aberdeen and Inverness.

It follows on from the £239,000 raised at auction in Dundee on Monday (see video below).

The momentum is set to continue with the bidding on the statues based in Edinburgh and Glasgow tomorrow and Friday, respectively.