More than 30 victims of Dundee nude pictures leak

More than 30 women have been identified as potential victims of the Dundee nude pictures leak, police have confirmed.

Officers are said to be making progress in the investigation into how hundreds of nude pictures of women and girls from Dundee – some as young as 14 – were collected in a large online archive and made public via a file-sharing website.

As many as 60 initially came forward worried their pictures had been shared, and at the time police confirmed officers had received 16 formal complaints, but that number has now more than doubled.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland is continuing to investigate a large number of complaints regarding personal photographs of women in Dundee being shared without their consent, which was first reported to us in March.

“We have so far noted over 30 formal complaints, and have also contacted numerous persons who have been identified as having had photographs shared.

“We would still like to ask anyone who is aware that their photos have been distributed in this incident to contact us, even if they do not wish to make a formal complaint, as they may hold information that could assist the investigation.”

The Tele revealed last month the link to the cache of files was distributed on social media and on a message board where sickos illicitly trade intimate photos. The names of the women and girls were included.

Several women spoke to the Tele about their shock and revulsion that intimate pictures they had shared privately had found their way on to this site. Some of them said they felt suicidal because of it.

One said: “I feel violated and judged by everyone who walks past. I can honestly say I’ll never be the same person again.”