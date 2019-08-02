More than £2,800 raised by Wood Group employees for Ninewells

A group of workers have raised more than £2,800 for a Dundee hospital where one of their colleagues received treatment.

Employees from the Wood Group in Aberdeen and Hull took part in a friendly running challenge to raise funds for the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital.

The challenge also offered the employees the chance to encourage each other to keep fit.

Ben Loffelman from Wood Group said: “A colleague of ours was recently treated in ICU at Ninewells following a serious accident.

“So when our running challenge came up, we thought it would be a great idea to raise money for ICU to show our appreciation.”

The Wood Group has also agreed to help out with the fundraising efforts.

Ben said: “Wood Group kindly matched the money we raised, giving us an amazing amount to donate.”

Consultant in intensive care medicine and anaesthesia, Shaun McLeod, praised the efforts of those who took part.

He said: “Many thanks for this very generous donation to ICU. The £2851.04 they have raised will go into our patient comfort fund.”