More than 25 staff members affected by Covid-19 outbreak at Perth Fire Station

More than 25 members of staff at Perth Fire Station have been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak at the emergency service facility.

Eight staff members have tested positive for the virus while a further 19 employees at the station have been forced to quarantine due to the outbreak.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed the cases but said the station remained open with cover in place for emergencies.

Gordon Pryde, SFRS local senior officer for Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee, said: “We can confirm that eight members of staff at Perth Fire Station have tested positive for Covid-19.

“An additional 19 members of staff at the station are now self-isolating in line with guidance from the NHS Test and Protect scheme.

“We are offering them our fullest support during this time.”

Gordon explained that a deep clean had been carried out on the station and that fire cover was being maintained.

He said: “We have already initiated an immediate testing programme of all personnel who are based at or have recently visited the station.

“The building has been deep cleaned and remains open and fire cover is being maintained through our established business continuity plans.

“We are continuing to monitor this situation and follow guidance set out by Health Protection Scotland.

“The safety of the community is our highest priority and we will continue to attend every emergency.”

The outbreak at Perth Fire Station follows multiple positive cases being confirmed at Balhousie’s North Inch Care Home earlier on Friday and a further outbreak at Branston’s potato packaging plant in Abernethy.

Conservative MSP Alexander Stewart asked for everyone to remain “on guard” against the virus given the fresh outbreaks.

“These different outbreaks are a stark reminder that Coronavirus is still transmitting within our communities and we must all continue to follow the rules,” said the MSP.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by these particular cases and every protective measure must be put in place in order to control the spread of COVID, no matter where the outbreaks have occurred.

“Whilst we have hope with the success of the vaccination programme, we must remain on guard against this particularly malevolent virus in order to drive down infection rates. By doing that, we can contain outbreaks quickly and also give us the best chance of easing the restrictions currently in place.”