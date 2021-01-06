Sixteen people have been arrested in Tayside for non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, since their introduction.

A further 231 people in the region have also been issued with fines for breaking the lockdown rules, including travel restrictions, recent police figures show.

The stats also revealed that officers were needed to disperse 2,817 individuals, all of whom complied when officers informed them of the rules.

On top of that, there were another 683 individuals who only dispersed when police instructed them to do so and a further 21 who were dispersed using “reasonable force”.

The figures are for the period from April 6 2020 – when recording of such offences began – to January 3 this year, the most recent to date.

‘Asking people to do the right thing’

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “We are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“As we have consistently said throughout the pandemic, the vast majority of the public have been complying with the regulations.

“People have been exceptionally quick to act when new restrictions are introduced.

“The mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops is evidence of this.

“Scotland is, generally, a law-abiding nation and I fully expect that public support to continue as these new measures are introduced.”

The deputy chief constable added: “The policing approach we adopted from the outset of the pandemic will not change.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance.

“We will use enforcement as a last resort where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

“The chief constable has said publicly on numerous occasions that police officers will not be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up road blocks, and that will not change as a result of travel restrictions now being in law.

“However, officers may in the course of their duties come across people who are travelling from one local authority area to another.

“In areas where travel restrictions apply, officers will continue to use the common sense, discretion and excellent judgement that they have applied since the crisis began.”

Dundee among worst in Scotland for flouting rules

Earlier this year Dundee was named one of the worst in Scotland for flouting coronavirus restrictions with gatherings.

Now, the latest figures have shown police are still breaking up parties regularly but not as often as previously.

In one instance, 17 people were issued with fines and another arrested after a gathering for the Scottish Cup Final in the Emmock Woods area of the city.

At the end of October – the busiest time for Tayside house parties – police were attending more than 50 gatherings a week.

But new figures have shown the breaches are slowly reducing and stayed at just under 50 per week throughout November.

People in Tayside and across Scotland can report everything from large gatherings to members of the public not wearing face coverings or businesses not following the rules – but have been warned not to use the 101 or 999 phone numbers to do so.

Don't call 101 or 999 for guidance on #COVID19 restrictions. Misuse of 101 and 999 could cost lives You can report an ongoing breach of COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland using our online form ➡️ https://t.co/krDQduF3T4 For the latest guidance on restrictions visit @scotgov pic.twitter.com/0JkXU5N4kF — Police Scotland (@policescotland) December 31, 2020

An online form is available at the Police Scotland website to report any breaches of the restrictions in place.