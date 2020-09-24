More than 20 complaints made against Dundee City Council ‘shows a positive culture’

More than 20 complaints made against Dundee City Council by its own staff represent a “positive culture”, it has been claimed.

A report into whistleblowing within the local authority, including 15 allegations made against one department in a single year, was presented to councillors on Wednesday.

But council bosses refused to answer the only question put to them about the scandal-hit construction services department, which is facing 15 internal complaints and a police investigation.

Members of the scrutiny committee were given the chance to seek answers about the probe into construction services but only one question was asked, and went unanswered.

Three senior employees have either been sacked or voluntarily left their roles since an investigation began last year.

Allegations have also been made against a number of other staff members.

The committee heard “several” of the complaints are being investigated by police, but Gregory Colgan, the council’s director of corporate services, did not confirm how many when asked.

He said: “The report says several and at this point I don’t believe it would be in the interest, indeed given the ongoing investigation, to give more detail at this time.

“When we are in a position to report back to you, a full report will be considered on individual matters.”

The meeting was the first time the investigation has been discussed publicly but despite previous complaints about secrecy, including by committee convener Kevin Keenan, no other questions were asked.

Mr Colgan’s report said the council’s corporate fraud team’s main activity in the last year has been investigating “allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption”.

Fifteen of the 24 whistleblowing complaints made to the council in the last financial year were in relation to construction services. In the previous year, only 14 allegations were made overall.

At the committee meeting, Pamela Redpath, of the council’s internal audit service and a member of the corporate fraud team, said: “I think this demonstrates the positive culture we are working in. People are happy to raise concerns that they have.”