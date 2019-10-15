More than 1,000 tickets sold for first Dundee Hogmanay party in 20 years

Dundee’s first Hogmanay party in almost 20 years has sold over 1,000 tickets.

The It’s Happening party promises two days of live music and family entertainment on December 30 and 31 in City Square.

Rock band Squeeze, Eddi Reader and Kyle Falconer are the headliners in a line-up that also boasts Gleadhraich and local band Sinderins.

Squeeze will play a toe-tapping night of tunes on December 30 before Kyle brings in the bells.

It will be the first Hogmanay event of its kind in Dundee since the city’s millennium celebrations.

Kyle, frontman of The View, said: “Having played at Hogmanay concerts in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, it was on my bucket list to bring in the bells in my home city.

“There’s no doubt that a New Year city centre street party is long overdue in Dundee and it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

It’s Happening has been organised by local firm GMC Ventures LTD and gig promoter Michael Ward, who is behind the EH6 festival in Leith.

VisitScotland has provided funding for the event through its Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme, which provides cash to projects celebrating St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night.

Jill Gibson, of GMC Ventures, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached the 1,000 ticket milestone.

“With 12 weeks to go, we’re working hard to ensure that the people of Dundee and further afield finally get the New Year celebrations they deserve.

“We’re promising something for everyone, from free kids’ and teenager events during the day through to foot-stomping music taking us right up to the bells as we welcome in 2020.”

Two-day tickets are £70, while one-night tickets are £43.70 – and organisers have promised more acts yet to be announced.

All profits from the event will go to local charities Dundee Women’s Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.