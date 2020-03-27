VIDEO: More than 1,000 Scots have coronavirus, with eight more deaths confirmed

Coronavirus has now killed 33 people in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that a further eight people had died since yesterday, when there were 25 confirmed fatalities from Covid-19.

There are now 1,059 people in Scotland confirmed to have the virus, but Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said today that the actual numbers could be up to 65,000.

The number of cases in individual health boards north of the border will be released by The Scottish Government later on today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Prince Charles, who is currently self-isolating at Balmoral, also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Locally, Dundee City Council has said it will continue to provide childcare for essential workers’ families and vulnerable children over Easter.

At Ninewells Hospital, the maternity ward has been closed to visitors due to the pandemic.

