More than £1,000 raised for Angus boy battling rare genetic condition

More than £1,000 has been raised for a young Dundee boy battling a rare genetic condition.

The Bake off for Blake, which was held at the Forbes of Kingennie on August 4, was in aid of Blake McMillan who was diagnosed with the MECP 2 Duplication Syndrome at just three-weeks-old.

The event had fun for all the family and featured stalls and games for people to get involved with on the day.

A barbecue was also put on by Forbes of Kingennie for visitors to enjoy.

As some of you know, one of Forbes of Kingennie local causes this year is Blake. They are hosting a mini festival at the end of the month. See the link of more details. Please share xx Posted by Blake McMillan – Mecp2 Duplication Syndrome on Wednesday, 7 August 2019

Denise Black, a family friend who helped organise the day, praised the efforts of all those involved.

She said: “Thanks to all my family and friends and the public who came along to support the event – it means a lot.

“Also a big thanks to all those who donated raffle prizes and the stall holders and thanks for not cancelling despite the weather.”

She added: “Without you all it wouldn’t be possible.”

The family are also thankful the heavy rain did not put people off coming along to the event.

Denise said: “Despite the awful weather we made just over £1,000 for Blake for ongoing health needs.”

Blake’s family plan to use the money raised to buy a new trailer or terrain buggy for the youngster.