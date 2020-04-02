More than 1,000 people sign up to help NHS Tayside during coronavirus pandemic

More than 1,000 people have stepped up and offered their services to the NHS as it prepares to be swamped by coronavirus cases.

A job advert was released last Friday looking for people who could provide additional support to critical non-clinical services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then a huge number of people have signed up to work in a range of areas such as catering, domestics, portering, laundry, estates, administration and many others.

The responses to the advert are being handled through a newly-established staff deployment centre who will contact each individual to call upon their help when most needed. The team will also ensure they have the right training and support they need.

George Doherty, the board’s director of workforce said, “I have been overwhelmed by the amazing response, and am so very proud of the people of Tayside.

“On behalf of everyone in NHS Tayside, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer help.

“Their efforts and assistance will help make such a difference to the lives of those who need our care most right now.

“I would also like to thank the team who have come together at short notice to create the staff deployment centre. A huge amount of work has been done to get the centre up and running and it will be a critical part of our planning as we move forward.”

Anyone who is interested in applying for any of the roles can email cov19staffhub.tayside@nhs.net