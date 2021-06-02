More than 1,000 homes approved as £500 million Perth West development gets green light

Thousands of new jobs are set to be created as the £500 million Perth West development has been approved.

The eco-project will be the first of its kind in Scotland, and is set to transform the area, creating 1,500 new homes.

An innovation business park, leisure and education facilities are also part of the plans for the low-carbon site.

Works are set to get under way from next year to deliver the project, which is thought will generate nearly £500 million into the Tayside economy, over the next 25 years.

Developers, John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, are now one step closer to hopefully transforming Perth into becoming the most sustainable small city in Europe .

Our vision for Perth West

Alexander Dewar, Trustee of the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust said he was “delighted” the project was moving forward.

“Perth West comes forward at a time of significant change in how we live and work and in the context of a climate emergency and economic crisis,” he said.

“I am delighted to move forward with the most ambitious business development project in Scotland.

“Our vision for Perth West delivers a platform for highly skilled jobs in Perth, combined with zero carbon public transport and logistics, carless neighbourhoods and renewable energy infrastructure.”

Nearly 1,300 construction jobs are set to created as Perth West is transformed – including the addition of an 18-hectare heritage park to celebrate the Battle of Tippermuir,

‘Sustainable economic growth for the region’

The plans have now been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

Murray Lyle, leader of the council, said the approval was “great news” for the area.

He added: “Perth West is one of three strategic projects identified in the council’s 2019 Local Development Plan.

“This project comes forward in the context of the Perth & Kinross Climate Emergency Response and the post-Covid economic recovery and is supported by £5 million of Tay Cities Deal funding.

“We look forward to the opportunities being offered by Perth West coming forward to stimulate sustainable economic growth for the region.”