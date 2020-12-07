More than 1,000 students have been tested for Covid-19 in the past week, with at least 13 being referred on for further support.

The results are part of a government scheme which aims to test as many students as possible before they return home for the Christmas holidays.

Most recently available figures show 1,135 students had been tested for the virus, and a total of 13 had been sent to the NHS Test and Protect programme for further assessment.

© DC Thomson

Hundreds more are expected to visit the sports and exercise institute in order to be tested next week, with the scheme being extended until December 18 in order to reach as many pupils as possible.

Students who wish to travel home this Christmas must get a negative result on two tests three to five days apart.

While there have been fears that students may not sign up for the tests due to fear of a positive result, many seem to have embraced the scheme as a way to see their families safely this Christmas.

Students tested for Covid-19

Callum McArthur, a 21-year-old law student at Dundee University, said: “I just took my second test there and I’m still waiting on the results.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“My first test came back negative so that was good – I’m hoping for this one to come back as a negative again.

“I come from up in Orkney and I’ll be going back there to see my family, so I need the two negative results to actually be allowed on the ferry.”

Callum, who has been tested for the virus before, was impressed by the university’s set up.

He added: “I had a couple of ones at the symptomatic centre and this seems to have gone a lot faster and happened a lot more easily.”

Others, such as architecture student Inger Asmundhavn, are also relying on negative results to get them home.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The 20-year-old said: “I’m from Norway, so I need two negative tests to actually be allowed into the country.

“I already had my first test come back and I’m expecting this one to be negative too.

“I’m supposed to leave for home tomorrow morning so I really need it to be.”

However some, like Abertay University student Geneva Johnston, were more anxious about the outcomes of their tests.

She said: “I’m actually quite nervous, because I’m supposed to be heading home to Stirling to see my family and obviously if I don’t get the results I can’t do that.

“Still, I think it’s a good way to allow people to safely see their families this Christmas.”

Mairi Angiolini, who studies computing at Abertay, said: “I just had my second one and I’m still waiting on the result.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“My first one said I didn’t have it so I’m hoping for that again.

“I’m taking the tests because I want to keep my mum safe. She’s diabetic so she’s shielding at the moment and I really don’t want her to get sick.”

A spokesman for Dundee University said: “As of 5pm on Thursday we had carried out 1,135 tests.

“From those 13 had been passed on to Test and Protect for further testing (this doesn’t equate to a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, which only comes once they have been for a PCR test.)

“We think we will have around 500 students coming through the centre and bookings for next week are busy, so numbers who have been tested will rise significantly.

“We have also extended the testing period, which was due to end on Dec 11th but will now carry on to Dec 18th.”

There will be higher numbers of students than normal in the city over Christmas

Dundee University has said no students would be forced to take a test, but all would be encouraged to.

A spokesman said: “The testing is voluntary, as Scottish Government made clear from the outset, and we are messaging students regularly to encourage them to book their tests and emphasising that there are spaces available.

“There could be many reasons for students not attending, including anxieties about being asked to self-isolate but some may also be taking their own responsible actions, such as minimising social activity for a two-week period before returning home.

“There are also students who returned home early, and have continued studies online.”

It is also expected there will be higher numbers of students than normal who will be staying in the city over the winter break, due to continuing travel issues related to Covid-19.

The spokesman added: “The university and the students’ association are providing events and activities over this period, including a Christmas Day lunch at DUSA (Dundee University Students’ Association)