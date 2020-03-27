More than 100 people in Tayside have coronavirus as confirmed cases rise by 40% overnight

There are now more than 100 cases of coronavirus in Tayside, Holyrood has confirmed.

Figures released today show 107 people in the region have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 76 yesterday.

The increase of 31 cases is a rise of more than 40%.

In Fife, 41 people have tested positive for the virus, up by one from yesterday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that a further eight people had died since yesterday, when there were 25 confirmed fatalities from Covid-19.

There are now 1,059 people in Scotland confirmed to have the virus, up from 894, but Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said today that the actual numbers could be up to 65,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Health Secretary were today two of the most high-profile cases of coronavirus, as both MPs announced on Twitter they had tested positive.

Both are self-isolating, saying their symptoms were “mild”.

Prince Charles, who is currently self-isolating at Balmoral, also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Locally, Dundee City Council has said it will continue to provide childcare for essential workers’ families and vulnerable children over Easter.

At Ninewells Hospital, the maternity ward has been closed to visitors due to the pandemic.

