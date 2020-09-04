More than £1.25m claimed in Dundee through ‘Eat Out’ scheme, boosting hospitality sector

People across Dundee claimed more than £1.25m worth of discounts through the UK Government’s ‘Eat Out to help Out’ scheme in August.

More than 240,000 meals were eaten by people in the city who took advantage of the scheme, which saw discounted meals offered to diners at participating restaurants on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August 3-31.

In Angus, £349,000 was claimed on 57,000 discounted dishes.

Diners also gobbled up 135,000 in Perthshire – receiving £825,000 of discounts – meaning in total, £2.428m was claimed by hungry Tayside residents on around 432,000 dishes.

Scottish Conservative North-East MSP Bill Bowman said: “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme from Rishi Sunak has been a wonderfully innovative idea and one that has been hugely popular across Tayside.

“The hospitality sector in the likes of Dundee has been hugely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak but the UK Government’s initiative has given a real buzz to our wonderful restaurants, pubs and cafes.

“Hundreds of restaurants registered resulting in hundreds of thousands of meals highlighting the benefit it has brought to the region.

“Jobs in Tayside have been protected by the scheme and businesses have been saved as a result which is vital for the economy.”