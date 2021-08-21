More St Johnstone fans in the dock over alleged violence at McDiarmid Park

More St Johnstone fans have appeared in court in connection with an alleged violent rammy at McDiarmid Park.

James Young, 20, and Lindsay Williamson-Bayley, 27, are the latest supporters to face allegations of being part of a “disorderly crowd” following the club’s historic Scottish Cup win in May.

It brings the total number of fans to appear in the dock in relation to the alleged disturbance to fifteen.

Not guilty pleas

Both Young, of Fairfeild Avenue, Perth, and Williamson-Bayley, of the city’s Leslie Court, denied the single charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner when they attended at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

Like all the other men who have appeared separately over recent weeks, the pair were released on bail on the condition that they do not attend any upcoming St Johnstone matches, either home or away.

Sheriff Linda Smith told them: “If you breach these terms without a reasonable excuse, that is in itself an offence and it can be punishable by a fine or even imprisonment.”

Separate trials for both men were scheduled for February 28, with intermediate hearings on February 10.

Prosecutions so far

It is understood a total of 27 men were arrested following the disturbance at McDiarmid Park on May 22, but one was released without charge.

Those who have so far appeared in court are:

Logan Gilmartin , 21, of Rannoch Road

, 21, of Rannoch Road Bobby Paterson , 20, of Newhouse Road

, 20, of Newhouse Road Declan Harvey , 20, of Thriepland Way

, 20, of Thriepland Way Lewis Macleod , 22, of Belmont Park, Scone

, 22, of Belmont Park, Scone David McGranaghan , 21, of Thistle Place

, 21, of Thistle Place Anthony Green , 42, of Ethel Moorhead Place

, 42, of Ethel Moorhead Place Aiden Edwards , 21, of Weavers Well Crescent

, 21, of Weavers Well Crescent Ronan Rattray , 22, of Lickley Court

, 22, of Lickley Court Kenzie Harvey , 21, of Goodlyburn Place

, 21, of Goodlyburn Place Charlie Johnston , 21, of Nimmo Avenue

, 21, of Nimmo Avenue Cameron McIntosh , 20, of Broomside

, 20, of Broomside Evan Punton , 20, of Lumsden Court, Almondbank

, 20, of Lumsden Court, Almondbank Adrian Venter, 20, of James Blair Close

They have each denied forming part of a “disorderly crowd,” shouting, swearing and throwing a quantity of flares at police and security officers who were manning the stadium.

It is alleged they threw smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics at police and security staff, whereby security officer Margaret McKenna was struck on the body by a firework.

All the 13 men are further alleged to have forced their way through a perimeter gate, kicked and damaged a temporary security fence and hurled glass bottles and other items at police and security staff.

They face an alternative but similarly worded charge of breach of the peace.

Paterson is also alleged to have assaulted police, while Johnston is accused of breaking terms of an undertaking order by not signing in at his local police station during the first half of St Johnstone’s clash with Preston on July 13.

Trial dates have been set for early next year.

The alleged disturbance happened after St Johnstone beat Hibs 1-0 at Hamden Park to win the Scottish Cup.

Fans were at McDiarmid Park that evening when players arrived home by coach.

It was the second trophy in less than three months for the Perth side after they won the Betfred League Cup, triumphing over Livingston in February.