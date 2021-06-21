Monday, June 21st 2021 Show Links
‘More Scottish than deep-fried tablet’ – Fans react after Billy Gilmour ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 game against Croatia

By Sean Martin
June 21, 2021, 12:22 pm
© SNS GroupBilly Gilmour has been ruled out of the match against Croatia.
Scotland fans have been bruised by the news rising star Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s pivotal Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia.

Gilmour was named man of the match as Scotland drew 0-0 with England at Wembley on Friday.

The 20-year-old Chelsea player was in line to start for the second game in a row against the Croats at Hampden before a positive coronavirus test sent him into isolation for 10 days.

‘Typically Scottish’

DCT Media’s own Ryan Cryle led the way by lamenting the feeling of inherent “Scottishness” attached to the news.

‘Recovery first’

Others, including England fans, simply wanted to wish Gilmour all the best as he goes into isolation.

No worries for England

Some, meanwhile, quipped that the fact Gilmour was so good against England means none of the Three Lions players should be in any danger of their own positive tests…

Glimmer of hope

Some good news for the Scotland camp is that the rest of the squad will continue training normally despite Gilmour’s positive test, according to Sky Sports.