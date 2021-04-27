More pupils isolating as Covid-19 cases affect 14 Fife schools

Fourteen Fife schools and one nursery were affected by cases of Covid-19 last week which resulted in people being asked to isolate.
NHS Fife confirmed that pupils or staff at seven secondary schools and six primaries had tested positive and contacts had been asked to isolate between Monday April 19 and Sunday April 25.
One nursery, in Kirkcaldy, also had a case in this period.
