More positive Covid cases confirmed at Fife high school

The number of coronavirus cases linked with Beath High School has risen to eight.

In a letter addressed to parents, rector Steve Ross confirmed that the school was made aware of four new cases yesterday.

This means that there are now eight individuals with close links to the Cowdenbeath school who have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are no plans at this stage to close the school.

Writing in the letter, the rector said: “This is an update on the situation in the school at the moment. We now have eight individuals, with close links to the school, who have tested positive for Covid-19.

“This total means we have been made aware of four additional new cases today. These are currently being investigated, to trace any potential contacts. This work will carry on into the evening and we may need to update you again if we identify any other groups or individuals as contacts who need to isolate.

“We have been working closely with colleagues in NHS Fife and Public Health Scotland and the current situation has been fully risk assessed.”

The rector offer his reassurance to parents that, despite the increase in the number of cases linked to the school, it was still safe for pupils to attend.

He added: “The advice we have received is that the school can continue to operate safely. I’d like to offer you reassurance that we don’t take any undue risks and we will not hesitate to close the school if at any time we need to do so on public health grounds.

“We will continue to thoroughly review the situation this evening, and once these new cases have been investigated, if we need to take further measures then we will do so quickly.

Please see attached information which has been sent to all parents/carers via Groupcall this evening. pic.twitter.com/PRqk9HiMHP — Beath High School (@Beath_HS) October 7, 2020

“While I understand you may have some concerns that the number of cases has risen, for a school of Beath’s size, eight cases is still a relatively low number and the risk to children and staff appears to remain low.

“Therefore in the meantime, the school will remain low.

“We continue to follow the enhanced cleaning measures within the school. Staff and pupils will be reminded again to keep the two metre distance, of hand hygiene, of using surface wipes before and after using equipment and to wear facemasks in communal areas, on school transport and where two metre distancing can’t be maintained.

“Please be reassured that, while Covid-19 can have serious consequences for some people, for most it will be a mild illness.”

In a post on social media, NHS Fife said: “An additional four individuals linked to the school have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total cases associated to Beath High School to eight.

“Additional contacts have been identified and are being asked to self-isolate.

“Anyone who develops any of the established symptoms of the virus, such as a fever; or a loss or change in taste or smell; or a new and continuous cough, should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal at www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 0800 028 2816.”