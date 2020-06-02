More people turning to Dundee Foodbank for the first time during coronavirus lockdown

The boss of Dundee Foodbank says more families are turning to the service for the first time as the economic fallout from the Covid-19 lockdown takes its toll.

Ken Linton, who runs the city’s foodbank in Stobswell, has seen a lot of new faces turning out at the facility on Albert Street, which has continued handing out parcels to those struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“Initially when the lockdown started we were incredibly busy, it was ridiculous,” Mr Linton said.

“A lot of new people who have never been here before have come so it has been great to be able to look after them and their families.

“It is not just about individuals – it might be an individual who has been furloughed or made redundant but there is a family behind that individual and we have been able to look after all of them.

“However, we have got plenty of stock donations which has been fantastic, and means we have been able to meet the demand and give people a good food parcel, which is great.”

Mr Linton has enforced social distancing measures in order to hand out packages safely, with demand being met thanks to the generosity of the public.

He added: “We have been open for business with a closed door policy, so we have signs on the door telling people to remain outside and ring the bell for us to come to them.

“We have a telephone referral system so we know when they are coming.

“We have a dedicated door worker wearing a mask and gloves and they will sit the food parcel on the ground for the person to take away.

“The social distancing measures will definitely be in place for a wee while but it has been working well so far.”

This week, members of the public will once again be able to drop off donations directly to the foodbank.

Food donations had only been gathered at dedicated collection points in supermarkets and other shops because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But now those in the community looking to help can return to the Stobswell base to drop off their donations.

Mr Linton said: “Those who have donations can come and it will be taken from them by the dedicated door worker.

“The amount of donations coming in has been brilliant, and we have been getting the end-of-the-day stock from shops like Lidl as well as being well supported by the customers of Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

“We also have a very dedicated group of volunteers running the foodbank.”