More needs to be done to encourage children to walk and cycle to school – Dundee Cycling Forum

A Dundee cycling group has said the city streets need to be made safer in a bid to try and get more children to walk or cycle to school.

Donald Baddon, from Dundee Cycling Forum, has said measures such as 20mph zones, segregated bus lanes and dedicated cycle routes would all help get more children on their bikes once they go back to school in August.

This comes after Sustrans Scotland revealed the number of children walking to school in Dundee has fallen to 46.1%, down from 54.3% in 2008.

On top of this, Sustrans found only 4.7% were cycling to school in the city, and only 2.8% were getting there on a scooter or skateboard.

As people have been taking to the streets to walk and cycle during the coronavirus lockdown, the group is now hoping more people will be encouraged to continue this new habit.

Donald said: “Cycling infrastructure is shocking, to get more people walking and cycling there needs to be cycle lanes and more cycle storage.

“For example, outside Baldragon Academy there is an advisory cycle lane with dotted lines, but folk just park on it because it is only advisory.

“Replacing the dotted lines with wands to separate the cycle lane for example would mean people wouldn’t be able to park there and more kids would be able to cycle into school.

“Another big thing could be introducing car free zones, which we are pushing for.

“A couple of schools such as Barnhill Primary School are already looking at this.

“More people would also be encouraged to walk or cycle to school if there was a 20mph speed limit like there is in the West End and Broughty Ferry.

“That sort of thing could be extended out across the city to make the streets safer for people to continue cycling beyond lockdown.

“All of this is particularly important because with Covid-19 bus capacity will be reduced, so we need to get more people walking and cycling to school instead.”

John Lauder, national director of Sustrans Scotland, added: “What we have seen during lockdown, with fewer cars on the road, is that people will change their behaviour if they feel their streets are safer.

“Travel patterns will have inevitably changed as a result of lockdown.

“It is important we make it easier and safer for children, parents and teachers to travel in an active and sustainable way.

“Our streets cannot afford more congestion and air pollution and our children cannot afford more inactivity after months of home schooling.

“Let’s bring back something better.”