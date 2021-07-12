More jail time for ‘regular lodger’ who attacked female prison officer at HMP Perth

A serial criminal who was jailed for a five-day crime spree in Dundee has been given extra time behind bars for assaulting a female prison guard.

Guy Weston was just nine weeks into a two-year sentence at Perth Prison when he shoved officer Kerrie Illand as she tried to search his cell.

She fell against the wall and cut the back of her head on shelving, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Drugged-up Weston then kneed the officer in the groin as other staff tried to restrain him.

The 38-year-old was jailed for a further six months.

‘Regular lodger’ at HMP Perth

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “Prisoner officers attended at the accused’s cell following concerns he had consumed an unknown substance.

“The accused, who was slurring his words, became aggressive and refused to comply with the officers.

“He pushed Ms Illand against the shelves in the cell.

“She felt a sharp pain when she bumped her head on the units.

“Other officers were called to assist with the restraint of the accused.

“He raised his right knee and struck Ms Illand in the groin area.”

Weston pled guilty to assault at HMP Perth, on September 3, 2019.

‘Model prisoner’

Solicitor Jim Laverty described his client as a “regular lodger” at the jail.

“He has been, in effect, a model prisoner.

“He has been afforded the privilege of a number of responsible jobs in the prison.”

Pointing out his client’s lengthy criminal record did not contain convictions for assault, Mr Laverty said: “This behaviour is entirely out of character for Mr Weston.”

“He had received news of a death in the family.

“It is not disputed that he was under the influence.

“This was a surprise to prison officers because he does not take illicit substances.”

The court heard medication, which was not his own, was found in his cell.

“Mr Weston panicked and tried to stop officers searching the room,” Mr Laverty said.

Weston was placed in segregation for 28 days and lost access to privileges such as TV and recreation time.

Sheriff William Wood rejected calls not to extend Weston’s jail time.

“I can’t ignore the fact that this was an assault on a prison officer, in a prison setting.

“A custodial sentence is the only appropriate option.

“Without being served consecutively, there is no proper punishment.

“And it is exemplary to others in your situation, that those who commit offences against prison officers can expect an extension to their sentence.”

Crime wave

At Dundee Sheriff Court in July 2019, Weston was locked up for two years after he admitted driving the car into the entrance of the Tesco South Road filling station with intent to steal in February that year.

The court heard the vehicle was stolen from an address on Carnoustie’s Ravensby Road, along with a handbag and its contents.

Earlier this year, Weston was sentenced to 22 months for his part in a crime spree, involving the theft of cars, jewellery and electrical devices.

Weston and accomplice Natalie Hawes targeted an NHS nurse and an elderly couple in February, last year.

Weston led police on a chase in a stolen Vauxhall Corsa across the Kingsway, before dumping the car in Erroll.