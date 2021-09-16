More jail time for Perth inmate who swung iron at prison staff

An inmate swung an iron at two prison guards during a “tense” stand-off at HMP Perth.

Mark O’Rourke lost his temper with staff when he discovered some of his post was missing.

The 26-year-old grabbed an iron and swung it at officers while a large group of fellow prisoners looked on.

He was eventually subdued by officers using their batons, before being placed in segregation.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney added another five months onto O’Rourke’s current 32-month sentence.

Iron smashed hole in wall

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said the incident happened just before 10.30am on March 3, 2020.

“He was a serving prisoner at the time,” she told Perth Sheriff Court.

“The accused was complaining to prison staff that his property had been delivered to the prison but some of it was missing.”

She said: “Staff assured Mr O’Rourke that the matter would be looked into.

“The accused became angry and stormed out of the office.

“He kicked an iron that was on the floor and it flew through the air.”

O’Rourke then grabbed the iron and advanced on officers Andrew Elder and Alistair Callum.

“He swung the iron at full force, by holding the cable,” said Ms Ritchie.

“The prison officers had to stand back to avoid the iron striking them.

“The officers withdrew their batons.

“They were unable to get near to the accused due to him swinging the iron.”

The court heard the iron broke from its cable and flew across the room.

“It hit a wall with such force that it made a hole.

“The accused eventually dropped the cable and staff attempted to restrain him by striking him with their batons.

“A large number of prisoners were watching this happen.

“The accused was placed on the ground and moved to segregation.

“The matter was deemed so serious it was reported to Police Scotland.”

Frustrated and angry

O’Rourke, who has previous convictions for violence and was last jailed at an English court in July, was not present at Perth Sheriff Court because a videolink was unavailable.

A plea of guilty was tendered to a charge of behaving in a threatening or alarming manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at Perth Prison and repeatedly swinging an iron and cable at the two officers.

His solicitor, who spoke to the court over a phoneline, said: “Some of Mr O’Rourke’s property was missing during a prison transfer to Perth.

“He was frustrated and angry because he felt staff were not doing enough to help.

“But he recognises that his behaviour was completely unacceptable. This was a tense situation.”

He said O’Rourke, of Ashton View, Dumbarton, was due for release in August next year.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “I am satisfied I can deal with this in Mr O’Rourke’s absence.

“There is simply no alternative to imprisonment.

“It is the only reasonable sentence in this case.”