Dundonians discuss slavery: ‘More education is needed on what these people did’

Those living in the city have expressed mixed views about the events that have transpired in recent weeks including damage to monuments around the UK.

Many agreed “more education” on those who had helped to shape Great Britian’s past was needed.

James Beattie, 26, didn’t agree with the manner in which Edward Colston’s statue was toppled in Bristol.

He said: “Britain has come a long way since those days – if the statue was to be removed it should have been removed in the right way.

“More education is clearly needed on what these historical figures had done but they were still a part of history.”

James Barrowman, 24, said the events in Bristol had been “inspiring”.

He added: “I’m aware there has been talk of removing Kinloch’s statue.

“I believe his story is more complex. People need to investigate more about his whole story.

“Given Winston Churchill’s relationship with the city during his time here I’d be more inclined to believe his plaque should be removed.”

from the Hilltown said that all statues across the UK still “had a part to play” in revealing Britain’s past.

He added: “The current events will most definitely be a part of history.

“I believe these statues still have a place in telling the whole story, perhaps in a museum.”