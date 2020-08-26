More domestic abuse survivors to come forward as lockdown is eased, says new report

More domestic abuse survivors are likely to come forward as lockdown continues to ease, a new report claims.

Between April and June, during the height of the lockdown, the number of domestic abuse incidents rose by 9.8% from 599 in the same period last year, to 658.

In the same three months, the number of people arrested for domestic abuse crimes also rose by 17 to 31.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday evening Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, area commander for Dundee, said known domestic abuse survivors were able to contact the police through text messages and secret codes during lockdown.

He added any text that did come through was made a priority.

He also said domestic abuse continues to be significantly under-reported, with more people likely to come forward the more the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Across Scotland the detection rate is around 80%, however it is estimated the detection rate could be as low as 68.4% in Dundee.

In the report presented at the meeting, it said: “Domestic abuse remains a priority for Police Scotland and it would appear that this type of abuse has become more prevalent during the Covid-19 period.

“As restrictions continue to be relaxed further reports of offences could be expected.

“Police Scotland will continue to work with partners to focus on safeguarding victims, their families and bringing offenders to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Todd also said: “Domestic abuse is an under-reported crime, we know that, but to what extent we are not entirely sure.

“We know victims rarely come forward on the first occasion.

“We gave this our full capabilities during lockdown and made arrangements with victims so they could contact police through text messages and only using codes to raise concerns and, as always, priority was given to any call that did come in.

“Lockdown did present an increased risk but this was not a new risk, it is under-reported at all times.

“We want people to have the courage to come forward and know they will have support around them when they do to get them through a challenging period.”