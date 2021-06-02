Covid in Dundee: More testing sites in city as Indian variant spreads

More Covid-19 testing is to be made available in Dundee due to fears over the Indian variant circulating in the city.

Tests for people showing no symptoms of the virus will be made available at the Dudhope Castle, Park Place and Kirkton Community Centre testing facilities.

Lateral flow Covid testing will also be available for Dundee residents to take home and submit themselves.

On Wednesday there was 107 positive cases per 100,000 people in Dundee, compared to just 16 two weeks before.

NHS bosses also say the Indian variant, also known as the delta, is spreading in the city.

Where and when can I get a test?

The sites are open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week, and bookings can be made online at www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816, however those without bookings will also be accepted.

Mobile testing sites are also available to provide tests to those without any symptoms.

The schedule for the testing van is as follows.

Monday – Menziehill Community Centre (10am to 2pm)

Tuesday – Dundee International Sports Centre (10am to 4pm)

Wednesday – Dundee International Sports Centre (10am to 4pm)

Thursday – Douglas Sports Centre (10am to 4pm)

Friday – Dundee International Sports Centre (10am to 4pm)

Saturday – Dundee City Centre, East Whale Lane Car Park (10am to 4pm)

Sunday – Dundee International Sports Centre (10am to 4pm)

Bookings are not necessary for mobile testing appointments, however those who want a faster experience can register in advance by phoning 119.

Test results will be given after 24 to 48 hours, and those who test positive will require self-isolation.

NHS ‘strongly recommends’ everyone gets a test

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside Director of Public Health said: “I would strongly encourage everyone to get tested even if you do not have any symptoms.

“Not everyone who has the virus will have symptoms, so people could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

“Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but could potentially be passing the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“There are also still people who have not been vaccinated or who have not had both doses of the vaccine. It’s vital we do everything we can to keep everyone safe.

“We know the new variant that is currently circulating in Dundee is more infectious so please take advantage of the testing facilities and help us drive numbers back down again.”