More Covid-19 cases confirmed at Beath High School and Glenrothes primary school

The number of cases of Covid-19 linked with a Fife high school has grown to 11, while a primary school which previously had one now has three.

Beath High School, in Cowdenbeath, offered reassurance to parents as an additional three cases were revealed on Thursday night.

A few more close contacts at Collydean Primary School, in Glenrothes, have been asked to self-isolate due to the two new cases.

In a letter to parents about the new cases, Beath High rector Steve Ross said: “These have been investigated and at this point there is no need for any other young people to self isolate.

“The advice we have been given from NHS Fife and Public Health Scotland remains that the school can continue to operate safely.

“We continue to follow the enhanced cleaning measures within the school.

“Staff and pupils have been reminded again of the need to keep 2m distance, of hand hygiene, of using surface wipes before and after using equipment and to wear face coverings in communal areas, on school transport and where 2m distance cannot be maintained.”

Mr Ross also told families of those who were already isolating that the school was thinking of them at this extremely challenging time.

The information below has been sent to all parents/carers via Groupcall this evening. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pV8XwFwj3G — Beath High School (@Beath_HS) October 8, 2020

Confirming the cases, NHS Fife said: “An additional three individuals linked to the school have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total cases associated with Beath High School to 11.

“No additional contacts are required to self-isolate.”

Of Collydean Primary School, it said: “A further two individuals linked to the school have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total cases associated with Collydean Primary School to three.

“A very small number of contacts within the school have been traced and asked to self-isolate.”

Both schools are due to close for a fortnight for the October holiday on Friday afternoon.

NHS Fife and @FifeCouncil are posting regular updates on individual schools and nurseries linked to a positive case of COVID-19. The latest update for 08 Oct 20 is available on our COVID-19 website, here:-https://t.co/LqmVDRpIuk pic.twitter.com/M6GC48RmJa — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) October 8, 2020

Parents were directed for more information to questions and answers on the council’s website and a local online support hub created to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

A reminder was issued that anyone with symptoms of the virus – a fever, new and continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of taste or smell – should arrange testing using the UK Government Citizens’ Portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.