Morale at Dundee Tesco call centre an ‘all-time low’ over pay-off fears

Morale at Tesco’s Dundee call centre is at an all-time low ahead of changes which workers claim could see them forced out without a pay-off, it has been claimed.

The Tele reported this week that up to 88 workers at the Baird Avenue complex could be told to accept new roles and hours, or walk with no redundancy.

It is now understood the changes relate to the merger of two departments which supermarket bosses say can be combined.

The merger has seen managers review employees behind closed doors, using a points system to decide whether they are eligible for a role in the new department.

Those who fail to make the cut are being offered an alternate job in another team, with no say over their hours, claim staff.

The reviews have led to rifts between workers, accusations of bullying and a drop in morale, according to claims made by sources at the call centre.

Tesco insisted its process has been “fair and reasonable” in response to the allegations put to it by the Tele.

One worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “In the past people have left with redundancy but now they’re having their contracts torn up.

“Tesco has tried to give them new contracts with the same hours but over a five-day period – forcing some people to work Saturdays.

“It’s forcing people into hardship. Some people have elderly relatives they look after or childcare and are having to find new arrangements.

“The morale is awful – it is like waiting for a bomb to go off.

“Tesco is disgusting in what it’s doing and I feel ashamed to say I work for this company.”

Jack Faulds, regional officer for the union USDAW, said reps were continuing discussions today, adding: “We are still going through the process and no one has been made redundant as part of this. We want to keep people in jobs in Dundee.”

Tesco announced in January that it was embarking on a fresh round of cost-cutting measures, with 9,000 jobs set to go across the UK.

The supermarket giant insisted a “small number of colleagues” had been affected by the changes.

Its spokesman told the Tele: “We have been working closely with trade unions to ensure a fair and reasonable consultation process.

“Everyone affected is being offered redeployment and an alternative role. Individual discussions with the small number of colleagues affected are ongoing.”