Prosecutors have seized £1,605 from a woman who made more than £100,000 during her career as a drug dealer.

Morag Yorston, 55, of Dundee, was given five years and 11 months at the High Court in Glasgow in September for supplying cocaine, cannabis and being involved in serious organised crime.

Crown lawyers returned to the High Court in Edinburgh in a bid to seize Yorston’s ill-gotten gains using proceeds of crime legislation.

During a short hearing before judge Lord Boyd, prosecutor Dan Byrne and Yorston’s legal team announced they had come to an agreement about Yorston’s earnings.

The two sides found the Dundonian had made a criminal benefit of £108,105 during her time as a criminal.

However, her recoverable assets are only £1,605 at this time.

The rest of Morag Yorston’s drug money is currently unaccounted for.

Fled to Bulgaria following arrest

It is the latest development in the case against Yorston. She fled to Bulgaria after being arrested by police in the city.

Yorston went to the eastern European state with her husband, a Bulgarian citizen, before being sent back to Scotland after a European arrest warrant was issued.

She was one of 17 people arrested during a police initiative called Operation Boost into the supply of Class A controlled drugs by organised criminals in the city.

© Courtesy Police Scotland

Following her conviction, Chief Inspector David McIntosh, area commander for Tayside Division, added: “The success of Operation Boost and the sentencing of Yorston shows our unwavering commitment to targeting serious organised criminals in Tayside and disrupting their activities, to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Between July and October 2018, detectives in the city seized about six kilograms of heroin and a kilogram of cocaine, with a combined street value of more than £380,000, as well as £12,000 in cash.

Three women and four men have already been convicted and sentenced to a total of more than 17 years in prison.

A male youth was ordered to spend 16 months in a young offenders institution and a woman received a five-month restriction of liberty order.

Lord Boyd gave Yorston six months to hand over the sum.