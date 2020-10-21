Moped rider branded ‘stupid’ after video shows them balancing pushbike while driving through Dundee

Shocking footage has been shared online showing a biker riding a moped while balancing a push bike at busy junction.

The “stupid stunt” was filmed by a passenger in a car behind the moped rider who was attempting to control both while driving in the West End.

The footage – which has now been shared widely online – shows the driver “precariously” balancing the bicycle on City Road before turning into Cleghorn Street.

At certain points, the rider appears to lose control of the pushbike as he approaches the “busy” junction at Cleghorn Street and Lochee Road.

Once at the intersection the driver “dangles” his feet as he nudges himself out into the traffic before disappearing out of the camera’s line of vision onto Rankine Street.

One man, who had viewed the footage, said he was in “disbelief” at what he was seeing especially after seeing the L-plates on the back of the bike.

He added: “I saw the video on Monday evening, it is the height of stupidity as far as I’m concerned.

“The junction at Cleghorn Street and Lochee Road is a nightmare to get out of at the best of times.

“It doesn’t look like he’s got a good grip on either vehicle as he uses his feet to manoeuvre himself towards Rankine Street.

“You clearly see the L-plates as well on the back on the motorbike.

“The person is really lucky they didn’t cause an accident.”

© James Simpson

Two ward councillors have also raised their concerns about the incident and the “disastrous consequences” that could have followed.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson added: “This was a really irresponsible and stupid stunt and could have had serious consequences.

“Had the rider lost control and let go of the bike, a pedestrian or another driver could have been seriously injured.

“This took place in an area with many local residents including children and elderly folk. The junction with Lochee Road is very busy indeed.

“I dread to think what could have happened and I hope we will see no repetition of this sort of behaviour as it could have had disastrous consequences.”

Councillor Richard McCready echoed the sentiments of his ward colleague and added: “I am very concerned about this video. It cannot be safe for the motorcyclist to only have one hand on the handlebars of his motorcycle for so long.

“Road safety is important but mostly it is about common sense and this does not appear to be on show here.”

Police Scotland and road safety charities Brake and Scid have been approached for comment.