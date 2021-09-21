Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Mooncake Festival: Perth’s Chinese community come together to celebrate mid-autumn

By Anita Diouri
September 21, 2021, 4:57 pm
Mooncake Festival Perth
Yee's Hung Ga International Kung Fu Association at Perth's Mooncake Festival. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The Chinese community in Perth have come together to celebrate the annual Mooncake Festival.

Also known as the Mid-Autumn festival, it’s the second biggest event in the Chinese calendar after Chinese New Year.

Provost Dennis Melloy and the Lion performers from Yee’s Hung Ga International Kung Fu Association. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

And it’s only the second time members of the Perth Chinese Association have met since Covid restrictions eased in July.

They are “delighted” to have seen such celebrations grow in the Fair City, with more locals becoming aware of them.

Mooncakes are a ‘must eat’ food

The Mid-Autumn Festival sees family members eating together, sharing mooncakes, worshiping the moon with gifts and displaying lanterns.

And according to Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan, mooncakes are the festival’s “must eat food”.

This is because they are seen as a symbol of reunion and happiness.

Attendees at Mooncake Festival celebrations in Perth. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“There is lots and lots of food and the speciality is the mooncake, which is only ever eaten at this festival,” he said.

“The best way to describe a traditional mooncake is like marzipan with a preserved egg yolk in the middle, but you get lots of different kinds nowadays, with ice cream and things like that.”

Mooncake Festival celebrations, Perth. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

In the past, the Moon Festival was celebrated at harvest time. Ancient Chinese emperors worshiped the moon in autumn to thank it for the harvest.

But nowadays, people mainly celebrate the Moon Festival as a time for family reunions.

Celebrating Chinese culture

Mr Chan said: “Through the years, I have been delighted to see the Chinese celebrations in Perth grow and grow to be an event where all the diverse communities of our area can share in the joy and appreciate the Chinese culture and celebrations.

“There have been many excellent examples where Perth and Kinross Council and the Chinese community have worked together to celebrate Chinese culture, and support and develop the Chinese community.”

Attendees at the festival. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“It shows we can achieve so much more when we work together in cooperation, sharing our resources and our goodwill.”

He added: “Finally I wish all our friends and families a very happy and safe Mid-Autumn Festival.”