Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Montrose sites up for grabs in common good surplus sale

By Graham Brown
September 2, 2021, 11:46 am
Traill Drive land beside the Seafront Splash play area could be leased as a snack bar site.
Montrose common good ground and buildings are being offloaded at a trio of town sites.

The old Inch Pavilion and bowling green as well as a chunk of land at Broomfield Road are to be offered for sale.

And a seafront slice of ground near the popular Traill Drive play area will be leased as a possible snack bar site.

Angus Council policy and resources committee councillors agreed the move this week.

There is speculation Montrose Port Authority is interested in the old bowling club site after it recently took over a vacant bus depot nearby.

‘Business as usual’

Local businesswoman Linda Cooper currently operates her thriving Flower Pavilion business from the one-time Inch Bowling Club.

She set up the Flower Pavilion five years ago and delivered a firm message that the business will be continuing.

Linda said: “I was aware of the council’s intention, but I’m really disappointed with their course of action.

Linda Cooper has run her Flower Pavilion business from the former Inch bowling club since 2016. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“I am looking at options for the future, but whatever happens it will be business as usual for the Flower Pavilion.”

Timing

Montrose councillor Ron Sturrock said: “The old bowling green on Croft Road has the Flower Pavilion and coffee shop attached to it and they’re quite well used by the local community.

“With Montrose Port purchasing the old bus station on Rossie Island Road I presume they are a known actor in the possible purchase of this property going forward.

“I suppose all I want to know going forward is, in approving this, when will this property actually go on the market for sale?”

Council infrastructure director Ian Cochrane told the committee: “The lease expired earlier this year and is on what is called tacit renewal so we would time any sale finalisation along with the tenant’s knowledge and understanding.

“We will now instruct our agents to market the property.

“It will be an open market sale so there will be an opportunity for others to come forward.”

A Port Authority spokesman said: “As the Port continues to grow and prosper for the benefit of the town and wider region, we would consider any piece of property that becomes available which may suit our business needs.”

Port Authority signage has recently gone up on the nearby Rossie Island bus depot which has lain empty for some time.

Montrose Port Authority has bought the former Rossie Island bus depot.

The spokesman added: “Montrose Port Authority has purchased the former bus depot which will be used to increase storage capacity.”

Seafront land lease

The lease of the Traill Drive land near the Seafront Splash play area prompted a single letter of opposition.

The objector wrote: “I lodged an objection when the pavilion was put up for lease a few years ago, saying that Montrose weather didn’t warrant another café at the sea front.

The Traill Drive site looks towards the Seafront Splash play area.

“It opened for a few months before closing. The building has since been sold and to date is still closed.

“If the council had kept the pavilion, which had been donated to the townspeople, and redeveloped the toilets, we would have had shelter and conveniences for use of all in our inclement weather.

“As it is, the pavilion lies empty and new toilets, at great expense, are taking up car parking space.”

The 1913 art deco pavilion gifted to the town by brothers John and David Traill was sold from the town’s common good in 2019.

The third common good asset which has been declared surplus is a corner site of empty ground opposite the entrance to Montrose recycling centre.

Vacant ground at Broomfield Road opposite Montrose recycling centre is to be offered for sale or lease.