Montrose sign former Dundee centre half Kerr Waddell on two-year deal

Montrose have signed former Dundee centre half Kerr Waddell on a two-year deal until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old left Dens Park in June having spent last season on loan with Championship side Greenock Morton.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie said: “I am delighted to secure a player of Kerr’s calibre. We fought off strong competition from a number of clubs.

“He is young, lives locally and showed a strong desire to sign for Montrose.”