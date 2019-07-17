Wednesday, July 17th 2019 Show Links
Montrose sign former Dundee centre half Kerr Waddell on two-year deal

by James Masson
July 17, 2019, 3:47 pm Updated: July 17, 2019, 5:05 pm
© SuppliedKerr Waddell in action for Dundee.
Montrose have signed former Dundee centre half Kerr Waddell on a two-year deal until the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old left Dens Park in June having spent last season on loan with Championship side Greenock Morton.

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie said: “I am delighted to secure a player of Kerr’s calibre. We fought off strong competition from a number of clubs.

“He is young, lives locally and showed a strong desire to sign for Montrose.”

