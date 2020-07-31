Montrose Playhouse set for 2021 opening as work recommences on cinema after Covid-19 delay

Work on the Montrose Playhouse will recommence this Monday, with an aim to having the cinema open by around September 2021, it has been revealed.

Construction of the cinema, which will be housed in the former swimming pool building in The Mall in the Angus town, had paused due to coronavirus.

However a spokesman said today work will begin next week, with a view to having the site complete and operational “in 13 months”.

The spokesman said: “Following several months of being in limbo due to Covid-19, we can finally let you all know that as of Monday August 3, our main contractor Bancon Construction will be officially starting work on Montrose Playhouse.

“That’s right, in 13 months or so Montrose will once again have its own cinema and art centre. We are all soooo excited and cannot wait to see you all there next year.

“Keep tabs on our social media pages for regular updates and tours.”

“Thanks to everyone who has supported us on this journey.”

As well as the three cinema screens and café bar there are plans for community spaces and retail space, all of which will be utilised by the Montrose Playhouse in partnership with local individuals, businesses and community groups and to deliver social programmes focussing on social wellbeing and education in the arts.

The programmes target specific groups of people in the community such as those who are struggling with social isolation due to mental health, dementia and other issues to improve their lives.

Further information can be found at the Montrose Playhouse website.