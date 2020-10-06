Montrose mum raises more than £2,000 for autism charity ahead of fundraising head shave

The mum of a 10-year-old boy with autism who will shave her head for charity this week has already raised more than £2,000.

Nikki Armstrong, from Montrose, is mum to Mason Mowatt, who was diagnosed with the condition in December last year.

Nikki, 38, says it can be a long process for someone to be diagnosed, however, they were fast-tracked as Mason, when having an episode, sometimes threatens his own life.

The mum-of-four said that it was Mason who inspired her to do the head shave, and all funds raised will go to charity Scottish Autism, which gives help and support to those with the condition and their families.

Nikki believes the charity doesn’t get enough awareness or funding.

© Courtesy Nikki Armstrong

She said: “The charity is so underfunded, it’s a shame. There’s not a lot of awareness of it; other charities get quite a lot of awareness, I think Scottish Autism really doesn’t at all.

“Mason is a very anxious boy. He won’t even go to school now because with the Covid-19 restrictions he says he feels like he is sitting in a cardboard box. They’ve got to eat their lunch in the classroom, he needs to be out and about, he can’t sit still for very long.

“I am trying to get him into a different school in Montrose where there are other resources for kids like Mason.”

Nikki is no stranger to fundraising, having raised money for Parkinson’s UK, and recently Refuge, a charity which supports women, children, and men experiencing domestic violence.

She continued: “With Mason, when he is having so much difficulty in life it’s such a shame, for a young age, it was just like, ‘what can I do to help?’

“I’m not a vain person in the slightest but I do like my hair. Your hair kind of gives you a bit of confidence as well so I think people were quite shocked I was going to shave it off.”

© Courtesy Nikki Armstrong

She added: “The support has been absolutely amazing, I didn’t even think I would get to £100 and it was my friend who kept saying, ‘bump up your target’ – and I went for £1,000 – and that’s us over £2,000 now.

“I actually brought the date forward. It wasn’t going to be until November 1, but because I had about £1,000 in the first week I just thought I’d bring it forward because I didn’t want it to linger on too long, and it’s a big thing, so I think I’d rather just get it over and done with as well.

“Mason thinks its amazing – my hairdresser is actually going to let him help do it.

“I am so grateful and overwhelmed with everybody’s support. I really didn’t expect to raise as much. It’s absolutely amazing and Mason is really grateful as well.”

Nikki will be having her head shaved on Friday October 9 at Miss D’s hairdressers on George Street, Montrose.

To donate, search on Facebook “Nikki’s headshaver fundraiser for Scottish Autism”.