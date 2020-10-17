Montrose mum ‘forever honoured’ to have raised over £3,000 for autism charity

A mum from Montrose has raised over £3,000 for charity after shaving her head.

Nikki Armstrong, 38, was inspired to shave off her locks by ten-year-old son Mason Mowatt who was diagnosed with autism in December last year.

The funds raised will go to Scottish Autism, who provide help and support to those with the condition as well as their families.

Nikki said: “The head shave went so well. It took maybe about 40 minutes and Mason got to shave some off.

“I like the end result. It wasn’t as bad as I thought anyway, I’ve had a good few compliments since I’ve had it done and Mason thinks it looks cool.

© Courtesy Nikki Armstrong

“When my fundraiser ended we were on £3,055. I’ve had a few cash donations since so just sent that into Scottish Autism directly myself.

“They wrote about me on their fundraising page so that was lovely.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who helped me raise so much money for this charity. Even if the money doesn’t go our way it is certainly going to help families like myself.

“Being a parent to a child with autism is really hard going sometimes. This money will help support their phone line too for parents in need to speak to someone, especially with the restrictions with lockdown.

“I’m so lucky I have amazing support, some people don’t and its awful to think about someone struggling alone.

“I will be forever honoured I got to raise an amazing amount for a cause that is close to my heart.”