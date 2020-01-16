Montrose cinema plans take a huge step forward after lottery funding granted

Plans for a cinema in Montrose have taken a huge step forward after the group overseeing the project was awarded £350,000.

The money will come from the National Lottery Community Assets Fund, representatvies from Montrose Playhouse Project SCIO said today, as the project to transform the former swimming pool continue.

Main contractor, Bancon Construction Ltd, is working towards a start date at the end of February 2020 with a view to open the facility in the first quarter of 2021.

David Paton, chairman of the Montrose Playhouse Project, said: “We are over the moon that the National Lottery has supported us with this huge amount of funding.

“Without this fund we would not be in a position to start works and the project would have most definitely have been further delayed.”

The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland director, Neil Ritch, said: “I am delighted that Montrose Playhouse Project SCIO has secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“This award will make a real difference where it is needed most and I wish the Montrose Playhouse Project every success delivering a great project for their community.”

The project is now in a position where works can commence on-site, following approval from Angus Council.

Although works are now able to commence, the charity, run by nine local volunteers, still have more than £500,000 to raise to bring the project to fruition.

As well as the three cinema screens and café bar there are plans for community spaces and retail space, all of which will be utilised by the Montrose Playhouse in partnership with local individuals, businesses and community groups and to deliver social programmes focussing on social wellbeing and education in the arts.

The programmes target specific groups of people in the community such as those who are struggling with social isolation due to mental health, dementia and other issues to improve their lives.

You can donate and get more information about the project at: themontroseplayhouse.co.uk.