Project to turn derelict Montrose swimming pool into three-screen cinema gets £2m boost

A project to transform an abandoned swimming pool into a three-screen cinema and community hub has been awarded more than £2 million.

The Montrose Playhouse Project committee said it was delighted after it was awarded £2,260,000 from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant 2019-2020 Fund.

The award, one of the largest made this year, means the committee can begin the tender process with a view to starting work in June. It aims to be open by the middle of 2020.

The Playhouse Project will see the renovation of the former swimming pool into a cinema and community hub.

The Playhouse is “not just a cinema”, according to the group, and three large screens, one with retractable seating and one with a small stage, will be accompanied by the Reel Cafe Bar, multi-purpose activity rooms, exhibition space and a small retail space where local artists and musicians will be able to sell their work.

Chairperson David Paton said: “The Playhouse has always been and will always remain a facility for the community, by the community.

“The possibilities are endless and we hope to grow and develop our social programmes over the coming years in partnership with other local community groups.

“The whole team is excited about the benefits this facility is going to bring to the community and to the town centre in general.

“We are immensely proud of both ourselves and our amazing volunteers for all the hard work that has been put in and we can’t wait to continue to work with everyone to bring the project to fruition.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us in any way, shape or form over the past six years because this contributed massively to us making our case for funding.”

The Playhouse requires a further £1m before the project can come to fruition, which will be raised through grant funding, donations and a rewards-based crowdfunding scheme.

Rewards will range from tickets, red-carpet opening nights and inscribed bricks in the wall, to seats, screens, and sponsorship of the whole building.

Information can be found at montroseplayhouse.co.uk.