Montrose cinema fund still needs £50k over next month to hit cash target

Montrose Playhouse Project’s crowdfunding has reached £30,000, with a further £50,000 needed by the August 30 deadline.

Project leaders are aiming to bring a cinema back to Montrose and create a cultural arts hub.

The group secured the town’s old swimming pool from Angus Council for £1 following its closure in 2012 and the target is for the building project to culminate in an opening at the end of 2020.

Angus councillors approved the acceptance of a £2.26 million Scottish Government grant which is 75% of the estimated total cost.

The charity has submitted other applications for large grants.

Chairman David Paton said: “We need to raise at least 90% of the funding before works may commence and we are aiming to raise at least £80,000 of that through our crowdfunding and sponsorships and to that end, crowdfunding sales will terminate on August 30.”