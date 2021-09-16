Montrose assault leaves woman in hospital as teen, 15, arrested

A woman assaulted in Angus on Wednesday evening has been taken to hospital and a 15-year-old boy arrested, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Gighty Burn in Dubton, near Montrose, at around 10.40pm following reports a woman had been assaulted.

The woman was taken to hospital, whilst a 15-year-old male was arrested.

Police Scotland stressed there was no threat to the wider community.

