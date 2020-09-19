Montrose 2-2 Dundee: Charlie Adam starts as Dark Blues draw in Montrose

New boy Lee Ashcroft headed in as Dundee continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-2 draw at Montrose.

Fans of the Dark Blues had to make do with a live stream to see Charlie Adam get his first run-out since signing on Tuesday but the former Blackpool and Liverpool man didn’t disappoint.

After a Graham Dorrans penalty was cancelled out by Craig Johnston, Adam set up Ashcroft for what looked like the winner before Graham Webster levelled late on.

Adam joined Dorrans and Fin Robertson in the middle of the park for James McPake’s men.

Youngster Lyall Cameron started up front alongside Paul McGowan in a 3-5-2 set-up with strikers Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak not involved. Calum Ferrie, meanwhile, started in goal.

Former Dees Kerr Waddell and Matty Allan started for the home side.

And the Dark Blues, playing in white in the bright sunshine, got the perfect start.

Wing-back Declan McDaid showed his trickery on the left as he beat Cammy Ballantyne before the full-back brought him down in the area.

Dorrans stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The League One side, though, levelled before the half-hour mark as Craig Johnston beat Dundee goalie Ferrie to the ball and flicked a header into the net with Jordan McGhee on the line unable to keep it out.

There weren’t too many other chances in the opening period with Cameron firing over inside the area and Ferrie saving from midfielder Cammy Ballantyne.

Dundee started the second period as quickly as the first and Adam was the architect.

The midfielder curled a lovely cross in from the free-kick out wide and fellow new signing Lee Ashcroft rose to head home unmarked.

Immediately up the other end, half-time sub Jack Hamilton had to be aware to keep out a home attack.

The goalie was left one-on-one on 67 minutes after Liam Callaghan ran through only to fire over from the angle. The Dark Blues, though, were certain a foul should have been given for a push on Dorrans beforehand.

Seconds after Adam was replaced by Max Anderson on 70 minutes, Dundee should have been 3-1 up as Robertson created room in the area but put his low effort wide.

With nine minutes to go, trialist Daniel Church got a further chance to impress.

The home side weren’t done, though, as they opened up Dundee to net another equaliser in the closing stages.

Fraser Macleod was played in and he kept his cool to give Graham Webster an easy task of knocking into the empty net. The scorer, however, looked ahead of the ball when it was cut across.

Allan headed wide with the last effort of the game as both sides had to settle for a draw.

Dundee: Ferrie (Hamilton 46), Kerr, McGhee (Trialist 81), Forster (Mulligan 59), Dorrans, McGowan, McDaid, Ashcroft, Robertson, Cameron (Elliott 59), Adam (Anderson 70).

Unused subs: Blacklock, Murray, Fleming, D Strachan.

Montrose: Lennox, C. Ballantyne, Steeves, Allan, Waddell, Masson (Watson 68), Milne, C.F. Ballantyne, Hawke (R Campbell 59), Johnston, Quinn (Webster 68).

Unused subs: I Campbell, Fleming, Macleod, Connelly