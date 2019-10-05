Monifieth woman Sandra in plea for help to find long-lost sister

A woman whose family has been struck by tragedy on four separate occasions is searching for her long-lost sister.

Sandra Strathie, 61, from Monifieth, is one of six children belonging to Elizabeth Glen and is now looking for the sister she has never met, also called Elizabeth.

After she was born in 1950, Elizabeth Jr was put up for adoption by her mother after a failed engagement.

Sandra explained: “Elizabeth would be my half-sister. She was born in Dundee at Clement Park in 1950.

“My mother was engaged to be married to a Dundee man, that fell through.”

During the adoption process, which was handled by the Salvation Army, a new home was found for Elizabeth Jr in England with a couple who had two daughters of their own.

But Sandra is hopeful she can now reconnect with her sister by appealing through the Tele as well as on social media.

In the past, she has been keen to gain more exposure in her search and had made it into the final stages of the process on STV’s Long Lost Families but was unsuccessful in getting further.

Sandra revealed Elizabeth Sr would often talk about her daughter and describe her to her other children.

She said: “Mum did very much want to see her daughter again but she died 25 years ago.

“I would love to meet her but only if it suited her.

“It’s important to me to respect her wishes and privacy.

“I do meet people that have very good relationships with their sisters, that would be nice if that happens, but it would have to be on her terms.”

The rest of Sandra’s siblings have now died, with three passing away as infants.

Elizabeth Sr had twins after she remarried but one of the babies was stillborn and the other died just a few months later before Sandra arrived in 1958.

Her brother, Michael, was born six years later but died five years ago when he was just 50.

Sandra said: “Out of the six children my mother had, I’m the only one that’s still alive apart from my half-sister.

“It’s increased my desire to meet her.”