Monifieth woman fends off would-be burglar who broke into her home

A woman fought off a would-be burglar who tried to smash his way into her home.

Calum Ogilvie, 37, used a pair of gardening loppers to break into Cara Matthew’s property on Princes Street, Monifieth, last year.

However, the crook left empty handed after Ms Matthew managed to catch him with his arm through a glass door.

Ogilvie was warned he is at risk of being jailed after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova revealed how Ms Matthew awoke at 3.50am after hearing loud bangs from downstairs.

Struggled through door

“The complainer began to scream and yell in order to scare off whoever was there,” Ms Apostolova said.

“She attended at the rear of the property.

“Glass was on the floor and the accused had his arm through the door grabbing at the door keys.

“The complainer grabbed the accused’s arms and prevented him from leaving or removing the keys.”

While another witness in the house phoned the police, Ogilvie wrestled his arm free and walked off from the scene.

Officers received information a couple of days later that Ogilvie was the man responsible for the crime.

Ms Matthew managed to identify him from a book of photographs.

His DNA was found on garden loppers that were left at the scene.

Prison warning

Ogilvie, of Balhousie Park, Monifieth, admitted carrying out the break-in, with the intention of stealing, on January 3 2020.

He was also caught with the Class A drug heroin three days later following his arrest on Westfield Park, Forfar.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Ogilvie until August for social work reports to be prepared.

He told Ogilvie: “You have never received a custodial sentence and I make it clear to you that is a distinct possibility.”